25 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Offa Bank Robbery - Kwara's Chief of Staff Gets Bail

By Timileyin Omilana

A High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State Tuesday granted interim to the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Yusuf Abdulwahab.

Abdulwahab was granted interim bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties each in like sum.

The court ruled that the sureties must be persons of means and should swear to an affidavit of means and deposit to the court their respective certificates of occupancy of house or land located anywhere in Kwara State.

Abdulwahab is currently being held in police custody in Abuja since June 2, 2018, when he honoured the police invite.

He is standing a trial over his alleged link with suspects of April 5, 2018 robbery attacks on commercial banks in Offa which according to the police claimed 31 lives and is described as the deadliest armed robbery in the country's history.

Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki was also linked with the robbery attack by the police and has been invited twice for questioning with the recent invite on Monday.

The Senate president was asked to appear at the office of intelligence response team (IRT) office in Abuja on Tuesday for "further investigation" but he is yet to honour the invite.

The judge, Justice Adewara said he approved the bail for Abdulwahab after carefully considering the oral application for bail made on behalf of Abdulwahab by his counsel, Adebayo Adelodun and the response of the counsel for the respondent, the Inspector General of Police.

He adjourned the case to October 15, 2018, for hearing of the motion.

Read the original article on Guardian.

