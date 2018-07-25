Nigeria: How Quality Infrastructure Will Aid Trade Barriers' Reduction - Unido

The development of internationally accredited metrology systems and infrastructure in Nigeria would go a long way in reducing Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) and enhance the country's exports for regional and global markets, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation(UNIDO) has said.

Similarly, the UNIDO also reaffirmed its continued partnership with the Federal Government to support industrialization in Nigeria through the development of necessary metrology systems and infrastructure.

UNIDO Representative to ECOWAS and Regional Director, Nigeria Regional Office Hub, Jean Bakole, stated this during the opening ceremony of the Intra- Africa Metrology System (AFRIMETS), in Enugu.

He said: "UNIDO will continue to partner with the government of Nigeria to promote and support the development of metrology systems and infrastructure in the country as well as the ECOWAS sub-region to enhance the impact of industrial development and economic growth in the country.

"Metrology is essential for trade, innovation and emerging technologies, technical cooperation, or even simple exchange of information. In a rapidly growing world, there is continuing increase in the requirements for improved measurement standards, and for adoption of metrological concepts in new areas such as chemistry, nanotechnology, biosciences, medicine, food and environment.

"It is in recognition of the importance of metrology for, trade and economic industrial development that in year 2013, UNIDO decided to support the establishment of National Metrology Institute for Nigeria in Enugu through UNIDO EU-Funded National Quality Infrastructure Project."

Bakole explained that the organisation's vision to address today's economic, social and environmental challenges is enshrined in the Lima Declaration towards Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development (ISID) adopted by UNIDO's member states in December 2013, adding that it is on this basis that UNIDO provides support and promotes to harness industries' full potential to contribute to lasting prosperity for all.

"Maintaining strategic partnership and technical cooperation, together with the use of standards and compliance related activities, forms an important part of UNIDO's approach. The relationship between UNIDO, the International Bureau of Weights & Measures (BIPM), and the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) is one such strategic partnership that extends up to the regional and sub-regional metrology forums", he added.