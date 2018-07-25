DK Kim from Korea will go in pursuit of his second IGT Challenge Tour title on Wednesday after sharing the low-round honour on day two with Belgian golfer Gary Daoust in Alberton.

The international pair both navigated the par-72 layout at Reading Country Club in 65 strokes to push clear of the field.

A birdie-laden front nine put Kim in pole position around the turn and two more gains on the back took his score to 10-under-par for the tournament. Daoust ran up five birdies on the back nine, but finished two shots shy of his Wanna Be A Champion stablemate.

Gillson Filho from Argentina carded 69 and Allister de Kock posted 68 to tie for third on four under, with fellow Gary Player School of 2018-19 member Derick Peterson a further stroke adrift after returning a two-under 70.

Overnight leader Jaco van der Merwe cancelled a trio of bogeys on the front nine with an eagle and two birdies, but the Pretoria amateur couldn't recover from a double-bogey at the 10th. He signed for 74 after two further drops at the 14th and 18th and will start the final round eight off the pace.

Kim won his maiden title in 2013, but has had to make two return trips to Q-School since graduating from the country's premier golf development circuit four years ago.

'Last year was a better season, but the good results came too late,' said Kim. 'I missed the top 30 cut-off at Q-School by just one stroke this year and that hurt. I have a chance to get back on the Sunshine Tour if I can finish in the top 10 on the Big Easy IGT Challenge Tour. Right now I'm lying fifth in the Road to Sunshine Tour, so I'm staying on course to make it.'

The Randpark golfer has been trending towards victory and came into the eighth event at Reading after a runner-up finish and a tie for fifth late on the Big Easy IGT Challenge Tour in June.

'I found the first season on the Sunshine Tour really tough,' said Kim. 'I wasn't ready mentally for the challenges. It's a big leap. Last year I learned a lot and started producing good results towards the end of the season.

'Mentally, I have a stronger game and my course management has really improved. When you start seeing the positive results, you build confidence. It's great that we can keep competitive on the IGT Challenge Tour between Big Easy events, because you keep building self-belief.'

Kim's second round started the same as his opening round: with a three-putt bogey at the 1st.

The 28-year-old overturned the deficit with a birdie at the par-four 2nd and he racked up further birdies at the 4th, 6th, 8th and 9th holes to turn in eight under.

'My birdies on the back came at the 11th and 15th,' Kim said. 'They moved the tees forward, so it was playing much shorter than in the first round. It was playing downwind and I didn't have a club, so I went with a knuckle-down 9-iron. I hit it over the green, but I chipped it in for two.

'My other three-putt of the day came at the par five [12th]. The 15th hole was very tricky, because the wind was left to right and the flag was tucked left. I went with the safe option and hit it to the right side, leaving myself a 10-metre putt and I holed it.

'I have been putting well and I've taken chances when they came, so I'll play the final round in the same way. Hit it where I can see the ball, attack the flag when I'm sure and keep it safe as I have done when I'm not. Hopefully, the strategy pays off with another trophy.'

Second Round Scores

All competitors RSA unless otherwise specified; amateurs indicated as AMA

132 - Dongkwan Kim (KOR) 67 65

134 - Gary Daoust (BEL) 69 65

138 - Allister de Kock 70 68, Gilson Filho (BRA) 69 69

139 - Derick Petersen 69 70

140 - Jaco van der Merwe AMA 66 74

141 - Stals Swart AMA 67 74, Adriel Poonan 73 68

142 - Stephan Erasmus 73 69

143 - Clinton Grobler 74 69, Neal Herman 73 70

144 - Keelan van Wyk AMA 71 73, Juran Dreyer 69 75, Franklin Manchest 76 68, Jason Diab 71 73

145 - Michael Kok 73 72, Ruan Korb 76 69, Omar Sandys 74 71, Slade Pickering AMA 72 73, Makhetha Mazibuko 70 75, Bradley Diggeden AMA 70 75, Christopher van der Merwe AMA 75 70, Luke Brown 72 73

146 - Hanish Nagrani (ZIM) 77 69, Peetie van der Merwe 77 69, Neville Mitchell AMA 71 75, Hendrikus Stoop 74 72, Garth Wolter 72 74, Michael Pfeifer 75 71, Stefan Wears-Taylor 74 72, Tyler Johnston AMA 72 74

147 - Matthew Rossouw AMA 71 76, Shalan Govender 76 71

148 - Keanu Pestana AMA 74 74, John McClean (NIR) 74 74, Eric Wowor AMA 70 78, Richard Maree 74 74, Tumelo Molloyi 73 75

149 - Maverick Faber AMA (FRA) 76 73, Jason Rossiter 69 80, Llewellyn Grobbelaar AMA 74 75, Jacquin Hess 74 75

150 - Ruhan van Dijk 77 73, Landon Ferguson AMA 75 75, Kyle Murphy AMA 76 74, Leon Vorster 77 73

151 - Marcus Smal AMA 81 70, Michael Louth 77 74

152 - Patric Dowling AMA 74 78, Francois Blaauw AMA 75 77, Warric Dyers 78 74

Missed the cut:-

153 - Hein Dreyer AMA 79 74, Ricki Dembo 84 69, Jay Fourie 70 83

154 - Jabulane Mabilane 79 75

155 - David Rebelo 81 74, Blain Sansom 77 78, Gareth Sargent AMA 81 74, JP Cooper AMA 78 77, Keegan van Jaarsveld 79 76

156 - Chandler Shaw AMA 77 79, Mpho Mafishe 80 76

157 - Songezo Sonamzi 79 78

159 - Mitchell Lightfoot AMA 82 77, Christian MacGregor AMA 80 79, Karl Lehmacher 75 84

160 - Jesse Jacobs AMA 79 81

161 - Dean du Plessis AMA 84 77, Andrew Plint AMA 81 80

162 - Adrian Brabson AMA 78 84, Francois van Rensburg AMA 83 79

163 - Cameron Gunning 86 77

164 - Lincon Cele 87 77

165 - Matthew Hands AMA 88 77

166 - Terence Archibald AMA 86 80

169 - David Koekemoer AMA 85 84

171 - Jeandre Pretorius AMA 86 85, Sandi Qhena AMA 90 81

172 - Bradley Mower AMA 90 82

198 - Dylan van Heerden AMA 99 99