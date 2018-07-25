25 July 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni, Besigye Head to Bugiri Ahead of Friday By-Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damali Mukhaye

President Museveni is today expected in Bugiri municipality to campaign for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate ahead of the Friday polls.

The party communications officer, Mr Rodgers Mulindwa, says Mr Museveni will address a rally at Bukooli Technical School to convince electorates to vote for their candidate John Francis Oketcho.

"It is now confirmed that that the NRM national chairman and head of state Gen Yoweri Museveni will be in Bugiri municipality to officially conclude the campaigns and prepare the residents for the voting exercise on Friday," Mr Mulindwa said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretary general of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr Harold Kaija also says their former presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye will lead a team of party officials to the same municipality to campaign for their candidate, Ms Eunice Namatende.

Bugiri and other six new municipalities including Sheema, Njeru go to polls this Friday to elect their office bearers that include MPs and mayors.

Uganda

India's PM Modi Addresses Ugandan Parliament

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already at Parliament where he's expected to address Ugandan lawmakers… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.