Uganda: Museveni, Besigye Head to Bugiri Ahead of Friday By-Election

President Museveni is today expected in Bugiri municipality to campaign for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate ahead of the Friday polls.

The party communications officer, Mr Rodgers Mulindwa, says Mr Museveni will address a rally at Bukooli Technical School to convince electorates to vote for their candidate John Francis Oketcho.

"It is now confirmed that that the NRM national chairman and head of state Gen Yoweri Museveni will be in Bugiri municipality to officially conclude the campaigns and prepare the residents for the voting exercise on Friday," Mr Mulindwa said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretary general of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr Harold Kaija also says their former presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye will lead a team of party officials to the same municipality to campaign for their candidate, Ms Eunice Namatende.

Bugiri and other six new municipalities including Sheema, Njeru go to polls this Friday to elect their office bearers that include MPs and mayors.