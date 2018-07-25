25 July 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: MP Asks for Money Instead of Bullet-Proof Vehicles

By Edson Kinene

The Kinkizi West Member of Parliament (MP) James Kaberuka has opposed the president's directive to procure bullet-proof vehicles and giving sharp shooters to all MPs saying that all Ugandans' security is paramount.

"Ugandans need security. Yes were represent them but we work for them. They are our bosses, so we should first look after them," he said.

He said that his voters in Kinkizi West are facing a lot of insecurity because of the volatile Democratic Republic of Congo.

"People are being kidnapped, especially at the Kyeshero border post. They need increased security," he said.

In an exclusive interview with Daily monitor on July 22, he wondered which and why MPs requested the president to provide them with security.

"I wonder if they have done anything wrong. Why would they would want to be protected from their constituents, people that voted them," Mr Kaberuka said.

"My people are used to meeting me freely. This tight security of sharpshooters will turn them away. Getting their views about government services would be hard for me," he said, adding that, "Currently my constituents are facing various problems, so I can't focus on my personal security details when the water prices are still high. Some sub counties are not connected onto the power grid, no tarmac road among others," he said.

"If possible, let the government give me this money and I use it to improve health services in my constituency especially in the areas of Nyanga Sub County that has no government health facility," Mr Kaberuka said.

Early this month, President Yoweri Museveni directed the finance minister Matia Kasaija to find money to procure armored vehicles for all members of parliament and UPDF to avail bodyguards and sharp shooters to provide security.

