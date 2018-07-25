Africa: India to Open 18 New Embassies in Africa, Says PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says plans are underway to build a Gandhi Heritage Centre at the sacred site in Jinja District in eastern Uganda.

"At the sacred site in Jinja, where a statue of Gandhi stands, we will build a Gandhi Heritage Centre. As we approach the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, there can be no better homage than a Centre to remind us of Africa's role in shaping his mission," Mr Modi said on Wednesday while addressing Ugandan Parliament.

In his address, Mr Modi added: "We fought together to make development the foundation of global trade. Our doctors and teachers came to Africa not to just seek opportunities but for solidarity."

Modi who was accompanied by President Museveni lauded Ugandan government for empowering women and making the nation more inclusive.

"Every time I come to Uganda, I am filled by its immense beauty, resources and rich heritage," he said.

Modi said India is proud to be Africa's partner and Uganda is central in this on the African continent.

He also promised to support Uganda in building of infrastructure, improving education and also promised the building of Indian Health centres in Uganda.

"We are happy to support Uganda in Agriculture, education, health and defence. We have a dependable partnership".

According to him, the story of India's own freedom struggle is intimately linked to Africa.

"It is not just the 21 years that Gandhiji spent in Africa, or the First Non- Cooperation Movement he led," he said.

He further noted that India will open 18 new embassies in Africa.

"We want to implement 118 lines of credit worth US$11 billion in over 40 African countries. Over 8,000 African youth are trained in India. Our efforts will be driven by your priorities. We fought against colonialism together, we shall fight for prosperity together," he added.