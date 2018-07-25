Uganda: Musisi Asks City Dwellers to Contribute for Street Lights Installation

The executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Jenipher Musisi has asked residents in areas where the authority is constructing roads to contribute for their street lights.

Speaking to journalists while inspecting the ongoing construction and completion of roads in Nakawa Division, Ms Musisi said that residents should contribute some money for the authority to install for them street lights.

She says that the authority, at the moment, cannot do everything for them so they should contribute to improve security in their areas.

She says that whereas construction of roads in all divisions of Kampala have been completed, construction of some few is still underway due to compensation issues.