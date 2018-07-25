25 July 2018

Uganda: Kapchorwa District Councillor Murdered

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Police in Kapchorwa District have launched an investigation after a female district councillor was found dead in her house.

The Sipi region police spokesperson, Crispus Rogers Taitika confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Agnes Chebet, 45, a district councillor representing Munalya Sub-county in Kapchorwa District.

Mr Taitika said that Police preliminary investigations indicate that unidentified people killed her.

He told Daily Monitor that the deceased was found dead by her daughter Anita Chebet in her house on Tuesday afternoon. He added that investigations have started to establish the circumstances that led to her truth.

"It's on record that at times wrong doers kill and hang to kill evidence, but let our investigations happen to establish the truth about her murder," said Mr Taitika.

He said they transported the body to Kapchorwa General Hospital for postmortem as investigations go on.

Mr Taitika said no arrests have been made, but appeal to people in Sebei who might have vital info on the same to give it out to the detectives Kapchorwa Central Police station.

"We are investigating the circumstances of the death and are appealing to anyone with vital information to please get in touch with us. Anyone with information or who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact Police secretly," said Mr Taitika.

According to Police, Ms Chebet told them that she left her mother normal in the morning before leaving for school.

Meanwhile, a Pupil of Kaserem Primary School in Kapchorwa District has been knocked dead by a speeding Tax at Kapcheboko village, Amukol Sub county in Kapchorwa Road.

The Sipi region police spokesperson, Mr Crispus Rogers Taitika said the deceased was knocked by a Tax Reg NO UAZ 484A while on his way to school. The tax belongs to Time keeper tax transporters based in Kapchorwa District.

He identified the deceased as Michael Labu, a 5-year-old.

"Eye witnesses told us that the driver was dodging a pot hole and knocked the young boy who was standing by the road side. We are hunting for the driver but the vehicle is with us at Kapchorwa Central Police station as investigations continue to establish the actual cause of the accident," said Mr Taitika.

He said the body was taken to Kapchorwa Hospital for post mortem.

He cautioned Parents and guardians against letting children walk alone along roads.

