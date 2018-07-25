South Africa: Robert Marawa Returns to the SABC to Present New Sports Show

The SABC announced on Tuesday that TV and radio personality Robert Marawa will be re-joining the public broadcaster from 1 August.

The star will be presenting a new sports show which will be broadcast simultaneously on Metro FM (18:00 to 19:00) and Radio 2000 (18:00 to 20:00) Monday to Friday.

In July of 2017 fans were shocked to find out that Robert had parted ways with the SABC after ongoing behind-the-scenes in-fighting.

But SABC Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said in a statement that "all contractual issues" had been resolved.

He added: "The SABC looks forward to having Mr Marawa back on board once again, to deliver another dose of award-winning sports programming, as we grow our audiences and fulfil our mandate as a public service broadcaster."

Speaking about his return, Rober said: "I see this as a continuation of a journey with the SABC and one that shows commitment from the leadership of the Public Broadcaster in fulfilling its public service mandate. This high level of support is important to me in delivering the kind of quality show that the listener deserves and with the historic simulcast option, we hope rush-hour traffic frustrations will be a thing of the past."

Source: Supplied