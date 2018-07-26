Photo: Premium Times

The Nigerian Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting is holding inside the conference room in the office of the wife of the president at the State House villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming a day after 15 senators dumped the party for the opposition.

About 42 Senators are attending the meeting with Mr Buhari, which is expected to discuss Tuesday's defections.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who is still a member of the APC is, however, not attending the meeting.