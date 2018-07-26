25 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Meets APC Senators

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
The Nigerian Senate
By Sani Tukur

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting is holding inside the conference room in the office of the wife of the president at the State House villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming a day after 15 senators dumped the party for the opposition.

About 42 Senators are attending the meeting with Mr Buhari, which is expected to discuss Tuesday's defections.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who is still a member of the APC is, however, not attending the meeting.

Nigeria

Govt Bought 18 New Aircraft for Air Force in Three Years

The Chief of Air Staff, Saddique Abubakar, on Wednesday, said that the federal government bought 18 new aircraft for… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.