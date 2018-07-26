Kenyan Golfers Hope Ugandan Rivals Will Freeze in Nairobi

Defending champions Kenya are confident of winning the Victoria Cup for the third straight year when they face traditional rivals Uganda in the first round at Nairobi's Vet Lab Sports Club on Thursday.

The hosts' coach Ali Kimani said his team has a big advantage with the fact that a number of players are Vet Lab members and know the course well.

"We have had three weeks of training together where the players bonded well and I have the confidence that we will keep the cup here at home," said Kimani, who remains the only local coach to have brought the Africa Zone Six trophy to Kenya in 2010.

The Vet Lab players in the team are Mike Kisia, Edwin Mudanyi and Isaac Makokha. Four the Ugandan players in the Victoria Cup tournament will also represent Uganda in the Africa Region Four in Mombasa next week.

They are Ronald Rugumayo, Adolf Muhumuza, Cwinyaai Joseph, and Herman Mutebi.

Kenya has won the cup twice in Kenya and Uganda last year and a win this year will see them keep the cup home.

Coach Kimani said the cold weather is expected to favour the locals more. But Ugandan team captain Becca Mwanja said this year's team is more solid that last year's selection.

"We have made some few changes and though we start as the underdogs, we are all the set for to take on the Kenyans," said Mwanja.

The two teams had their final practise round yesterday which was followed by the official opening ceremony where former Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, who donated the cup, said hard work and discipline was the key to success.

"For you to beat other international teams outside this region, you need to work hard but more or so, discipline is the key for you," said Tanui.

He said her decided to donate the cup which he won 29 years ago in Boston to try and motivate junior golfers to do well local and internationally.

Tanui said he plans to start a regional junior golf championship to encourage more youths to play golf in Kenya. Kenya Golf Union chairman Lucas Maranga thanked the sponsors like Qaribu Hotel, Coca Cola, Magical Kenya, Kwese and IMG for supporting the event.

The rotational event starts with the morning foursomes from 9am followed by the four ball better ball in the afternoon.