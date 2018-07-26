Kenya: IAAF Could Name Nairobi Under-20 Hosts

When officials of the IAAF meet over the next two days at the Panamericano Hotel in Buenos Aires, Kenya's athletics fans will be waiting with bated breath to hear whether the world athletics governing body's council will hand Nairobi hosting rights for the 2020 IAAF World Under-20 Championships.

The announcement is on a list of activities lined up for the International Association of Athletics Federations' Council to tackle in the Argentine capital between Thursday and Friday at its 214th meeting.

The IAAF Council Meeting will also be part of the South American Athletics Confederation (ConSudAtle) centenary celebrations, the organisation having been founded in 1918 in Buenos Aires.

An announcement will be made at a media briefing from 13:00hrs on the second day of the Council Meeting tomorrow which will be 7pm Kenyan time.

The main topics on the IAAF Council's agenda, besides the decision on the host city of the 2020 IAAF World Under-20 Championships, will be an update from the task force on Russia's doping crisis, decision on new transfer of allegiance rules along with a presentation from the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 local organising committee.

The Council will also update on the 2023 IAAF World Championships bid process, findings of the Athletics Integrity Unit besides the usual updates from various commissions, including the athletes' commission.

Europe is on the frontline for the 2023 senior world championships with Budapest seen by many as the frontrunner with the Hungarian capital having expressed serious interest alongside Barcelona.

The final approval is expected at another IAAF meeting in November, probably at the organisation's headquarters in Monaco.

Doha will host next year's IAAF World Championships with Eugene in Oregon State, USA, hosting the 2021 edition.

Africa is a likely candidate to host the continent's first senior world championship in 2025.

Sports and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa led a Kenyan team to the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, on a fact-finding mission besides positioning Kenya's bid for the hosting rights of the 2020 competition.

Kenya won the overall title in Tampere which was a huge boos to Nairobi's bid coupled with the successful hosting of last year's final edition of the IAAF World Under-18 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Echesa is optimistic Kenya will win the 2020 hosting rights given the government's commitment to financing these games.