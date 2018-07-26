25 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: FEC Consider $14.5bn Proposal to Save Lake Chad

Photo: The Guardian
Receding Lake Chad.
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday in Abuja considered the report of an international conference held on Lake Chad earlier in the year which proposed $14.5 billion to Lake Chad from totally disappearing.

Briefing journalists at the end of the weekly FEC meeting in the State House, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, recalled that the conference was attended by Buhari along with Gabon and Angolan presidents.

According to him, it was resolved at the event that the only way Lake Chad which has been progressively drying up could be rescued from totally vanishing is to transfer water to the lake from Congo Basin at the cost of $14.5 billion.

"Many presidents have always been abreast of issues and updates on what we are doing on the proposed inter-basin project which was the highlight of the conference, whereby there was a consensus to save Lake Chad from extinction and there was a consensus that inter-basin water transfer from Congo basin is the most viable option that we have at the moment. We have an estimate of $14.5 billion for the implementation," Adamu said.

Adamu also said the council approved a memorandum from his ministry seeking the augmentation of the cost of an irrigation project from the initial N122 million to N977.7 in Mangu, Plateau State with additional duration of six months for its completion.

