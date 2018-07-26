Kenya: Kwale Shock Holders Wiyeta in School Games

Eldoret — Captain Koko Elizabeth's first half goal was all Kwale Girls needed to shock defending champions Wiyeta 1-0 on Wednesday morning to revive their hopes of making it into the semi-finals of the Kenya National Secondary School Games in Eldoret.

The victory saw Kwale move to three points having lost their opening game 3-1 to Arch Bishop Njenga who have qualified for the semi-finals after winning their second game with a 7-0 spanking of Matuu Girls who have exited the competition.

The final round of matches on Thursday will serve up for some excitement with Wiyeta taking on Arch Bishop Njenga in a must win tie while Kwale will take on the group's punching bags Matuu.

Whoever wins by a bigger margin between Kwale and Wiyeta will qualify for the last four.

"We had some mistakes in defense and that is what cost us because that goal we conceded was easily avoidable. We will work on the mistakes we saw today for the game tomorrow and I am optimistic we can qualify. It is not easy though," Edgar Manyara, the Wiyeta Girls head coach said.

His opposite number Mukasa Amboko was elated with the result and he looks forward to thump Matuu in their final game and qualify for the last four at the expense of the defending champions.

"We studied how they played yesterday and we knew if we shut down their best players, we will have chance at qualifying. Last year in the nationals we finished number eight but this time, I am sure we will get something," Amboko said.

Kwale showed they are no pushovers from the onset and had a few chances to score with Lucy Kwekwe attempting an effort with a volley from the edge of the box but it went over.

On the opposite end, Wiyeta skipper Jentrix Shikangwa who turns out for Harambee Starlets Under 20 was at the heart of attacks for the defending champions and had three chances back to back to break the deadlock.

First, her 24th minute curling effort forced a great save from the Kwale keeper while three minutes later, her shot from the edge of the box greased the upright after dribbling to find some shooting space. A minute later, she had an effort on the turn which went inches wide.

Wiyeta were made to pay for the missed chances in the 36th minute when captain Koko made the most of a defensive miss to race to the ball and lob past the advancing keeper.

Shikangwa almost drew her side level four minutes to half time but her volley off a corner went inches wide.

In the second half, Wiyeta pushed Kwale to their own half in search of an equalizer and possible winner, but the stumbling wall to their efforts was Kombo Mwajuma who pulled save after save especially in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Diana Musili broke away for Wiyeta to face Mwajuma one on one but the keeper made a brilliant stop to turn the ball behind for a corner. Minutes later, the keeper did well to tap the ball behind for a corner from Rodah Nafula's long range effort.

At the stroke of full time she was well placed again to deny another of Musili's attempts.

Meanwhile, their Under-16 team has progressed to the semi-finals of the Copa Cocacola tournament after beating Sega Girls 2-0 in their second group match. They move to six points having beaten holders Olympic from Nairobi 5-0 on Tuesday.

Against Sega who also won their opening game, Wiyeta completed the job in the first half with Jacinta Karemana scoring her third goal in two matches for the opener in the 16th minute before Sarah Wanjala completed the job 10 minutes later.

At the same time, holders Olympic resuscitated their semi-final hopes with a 4-1 win over Central's Alliance.

Maureen Awino grabbed a brace for Olympic before Bilha Nelima and Rose Mukuto scored one each to complete the rout.