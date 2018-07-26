Kenya: Odera's Late Strike Sends AFC to Shield Quarters

Nairobi — Ezekiel Odera found the back of the net on stoppage time to send AFC Leopards through to the Football Kenya Federation Shield quarter-final after a 2-1 victory over Mwatate United in a match played at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Wednesday.

Ingwe had to fight back after falling a goal down in the eighth minute to wait until early in the second half to level the scores.

Odera, who is in super form was the hero after striking the winner on the stroke of full time and save the defending champions from the blushes.

-More to follow-