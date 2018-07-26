Kenya: Exclusive - Winners of Wanyama Charity Cup Beg for Unpaid Cash Prizes

Photo: Nairobi News

Deputy President William Ruto (in navy blue coat) and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja (left) present a dummy cheque to the winning team at Wanyama Roya Charity Cup.

A pay dispute pitting organisers and officials of teams that participated at the Wanyama Roya Charity Cup is now threatening to derail what on face value seems to have been a successful grassroots tournament organised by Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

On Wednesday, coaches called Nairobi News to express concerns over delays in receiving prize money and other goodies for participating and winning in this inaugural edition of the competition, graced by a host of dignitaries and politicians led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Nairobi News understands the top-four clubs competing in the U16 category of the tournament namely Dandora Youngsters, Mainstream FC, Green Santos and Young Talent are yet to receive their prize money of Sh500,000, Sh300,000, Sh.100,000 and Sh 50,000 respectively.

The four teams have also received a paltry Sh3,000 of the Sh13,000 airtime promised.

"We heard Wanyama say on TV he had released the money to pay us, it is now a month since we competed in this tournament, what's holding them?" a concerned coach said.

DELAYED PAY

Contacted, Roya operations manager Abdul Hack conceded the delay in payments, saying the process had been held up by logistical issues.

He said: "Kenyans don't have patience, they are used to people stealing their money. I have even had to chase some of those people from our WhatsApp group."

"We have an arrangement to pay out a percentage of the money to the teams, and the rest as school fees to some underprivileged players. The process is taking time but we hope to clear everything by the end of this month (July)."

Hack also explained there are plans to spread this tournament to include underprivileged but talented youngsters from all the 47 counties in the country.

This tournament was sponsored by among others, the National Hospital Insurance Fund.