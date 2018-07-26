25 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wetangula - My Political Journey With Odinga is Over

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steve Omondi

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has fired more salvo at his political comrade-turned-nemesis Raila Odinga calling out the opposition leader for his 'dictatorial tendencies'.

In his latest verbal assault on Odinga, the increasingly disgruntled Wetangula has publicly blamed the Nasa leader for planning and executing his ouster as the Senate Minority Leader.

"The manner in which Raila runs his party (ODM) is like a gestapo, nothing happens without his concession... and he tried extending those dictatorial tendencies into the coalition (Nasa), of being very intolerant to other's opinion and being very impatient when someone is explaining something," Wetangula said during an interview with Citizen TV's Hussein Mohamed.

Wetangula also fell short of making official his planned divorce from Nasa, which he is on record for saying will by all means be noisy and messy.

"If you ask me whether if I'm in Nasa in not, I'm technically in Nasa because I'm in parliament as a Nasa member," he said.

DYNASTIC LEADERSHIP

Wetangula further accused Odinga of political tricky and deception on the fateful day of January 30, 2017 during the latter's infamous swearing in ceremony at Nairobi Uhuru Park and subsequent closing of ranks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"That they (President Kenyatta and Odinga) met and shook hands, we have no problem with. The process of getting to do that is something that all of frown at because we thought as equal partners in Nsasa, where Raila was the first among equals, to the extent that he was our presidential candidate, with Kalonzo (Musyoka) as his running mate, he would have had the courtesy to tell us," he said.

The senator also took issue with what he termed as sense of entitlement to dynastic leadership by certain political families in Kenya.

"There are certain families, certain communities in this county that think that leadership must oscillate and rotate around them... it takes anybody to know that we have families in this country - the Mois, the Odingas, the Kenyattas - who want to be at the center of everything politics in this country," Wetangula said.

The senator also said that he is firmly in the race to succeed President Kenyatta as the fifth president of Kenya come 2022.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.