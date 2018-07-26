Kenya: Wetangula - My Political Journey With Odinga is Over

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has fired more salvo at his political comrade-turned-nemesis Raila Odinga calling out the opposition leader for his 'dictatorial tendencies'.

In his latest verbal assault on Odinga, the increasingly disgruntled Wetangula has publicly blamed the Nasa leader for planning and executing his ouster as the Senate Minority Leader.

"The manner in which Raila runs his party (ODM) is like a gestapo, nothing happens without his concession... and he tried extending those dictatorial tendencies into the coalition (Nasa), of being very intolerant to other's opinion and being very impatient when someone is explaining something," Wetangula said during an interview with Citizen TV's Hussein Mohamed.

Wetangula also fell short of making official his planned divorce from Nasa, which he is on record for saying will by all means be noisy and messy.

"If you ask me whether if I'm in Nasa in not, I'm technically in Nasa because I'm in parliament as a Nasa member," he said.

DYNASTIC LEADERSHIP

Wetangula further accused Odinga of political tricky and deception on the fateful day of January 30, 2017 during the latter's infamous swearing in ceremony at Nairobi Uhuru Park and subsequent closing of ranks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"That they (President Kenyatta and Odinga) met and shook hands, we have no problem with. The process of getting to do that is something that all of frown at because we thought as equal partners in Nsasa, where Raila was the first among equals, to the extent that he was our presidential candidate, with Kalonzo (Musyoka) as his running mate, he would have had the courtesy to tell us," he said.

The senator also took issue with what he termed as sense of entitlement to dynastic leadership by certain political families in Kenya.

"There are certain families, certain communities in this county that think that leadership must oscillate and rotate around them... it takes anybody to know that we have families in this country - the Mois, the Odingas, the Kenyattas - who want to be at the center of everything politics in this country," Wetangula said.

The senator also said that he is firmly in the race to succeed President Kenyatta as the fifth president of Kenya come 2022.