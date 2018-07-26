A 26-year-old mother who was at home with her 1-month-old baby was stabbed to death by a suspected house robber at her home in Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, police say the suspect entered the house around 12:35 while the mother, her child and a domestic worker were at home. Shortly after, her fiancé arrived home and confronted the attacker in the bedroom.

"A scuffle ensued between them, however, the attacker managed to flee. The woman sustained stab wounds to her neck and arm and was lying on the bedroom floor," said police.

"She succumbed to her injuries. The domestic worker was allegedly locked in the bathroom by the suspect."

Police say the child was not harmed.

They added that there was no forced entry into the house and that detectives were still gathering evidence on the scene late on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are investigating a case of murder and robbery.

Eastern Cape police provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga expressed shock at the brutal killing, saying that an extensive search for the suspect is currently underway.

"We have video footage and an apt description of the suspect," said Ntshinga.

"They must be arrested and placed behind prison bars. We extend our condolences to the family of this young mother and assure the community that we will do everything in our power to apprehend the perpetrator."

Source: News24