Nigeria: Advert Ban, Poor Economy Crippling Medical Practice in Nigeria, Says Expert

Abuja — Abuja based oncologist and anti-ageing physician, Dr. Estelle Mbadiwe has urged the Medical Council to lift ban prohibiting medical doctors from advertising, as it cripples the success of private medical practice in Nigeria.

Mbadiwe who is the CEO of Life Medical SPA revealed this in an interview with THISDAY, explaining that most Nigerians have been deprived of certain medical facilities available in Nigeria as the means to communicate same to them is not provided.

At the end, she said, they end up going outside the country to get services that are available in Nigeria.

"We, medical doctors need to have a way of telling people what we have, because they are not spirits and can't find out on their own where these things are.

"The medical council should allow doctors to advertise. They allow these Indian doctors come here to advertise to us, so we need to let people know that the services are here in Nigeria," she noted.

The oncologist also lamented over the situation of Nigerian economy and it is rippling effects on Nigerians which has continued to affect success rate compared to medical practitioners outside Nigeria like the US.

"The economy of Nigeria is so painful that people can't have access to treatment. Most patients can't afford the treatments. Sometimes, I end up treating them free of charge.

"The money a practitioner in other countries will make in three months, it will take a medical doctor here in Nigeria a whole year or more to make. So you see, the success rate is really poor. The Federal Government needs to do something about it and help us", She said.

Speaking on general wellness, the physician noted with regret that most Nigerians don't fully understand what good health entails, and therefore go about it the wrong way.

She emphasised that good health must come from the inside, adding that most diseases suffered today comes from the inside as being healthy transcends looking physically fit.

She explained: "Most of the time, people do great things for the exterior of the body like washing, scrubbing, brushing, applying creams, gels and sprays, soaking in hot tub and saunas and steam baths, getting massage, pedicure and manicure and hair done.

"All these are necessary for the health or beauty SPA but the medical SPA treats, cleanse, detoxify and rejuvenate the internal health

"Our bodies have become virtually a dumping ground for hundreds of thousands of toxic compounds and minerals that invade our air, water and foods. Its important to cleanse our inner body on a regular basis, just as we clean our outer body, because most diseases suffered today comes from the inside.

"If you do not remove waste from your body, your body becomes very toxic and you reabsorb the toxins thereby re-intoxicating yourself."

"Medical SPA detoxifies and purifies our body system. It rids it of these harmful toxins. Medical SPA services are available in Nigeria, such as ozone therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, angel of water colonic irrigation, detoxifying facials and body treatment etc."

Mbadiwe also stressed the need for internal well-being which is the crux of good health.

She advised Nigerians to indulge in medical SPA rather than beauty SPAs for a guaranteed lifetime of wellness.