26 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Avery Nigeria Partners SOFI to De-Worm 1,500 Children in Lagos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Martins Ifijeh

Avery Nigeria and Vitamin Angels, associates of WHO and UNICEF have partnered Save Our Future Initiative (SOFI) to de-worm over 1,500 children in Lagos recently.

The health outreach programme which took place at Makoko and Ibasa Beach communities of the state, saw mothers bringing out their children en masse to benefit.

The elderly also were not left out in the exercise as food stuffs, mosquito treated nets and other items were also distributed.

At the occasion, the Managing Director of Avery Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ebisan Onyema said the health programme is part of the company's corporate social responsibility to the community, adding that there was a grave need to de-worm the residents.

She said, the programme was the second of its kind as Avery alongside SOFI had earlier distributed exercise books to some secondary and primary schools in the state.

The company also paid a visit to motherless baby's homes where they donated cartons of food items and toiletries.

Also speaking, member, Board of Trustees of SOFI, Mrs Ngozi Uche-Oji said, "Those de-wormed were within the age of six to 59 months. It was Avery's way of contributing to the society".

They equally called on both public and private parastatals to assist the government by contributing their own quota to the society.

Nigeria

Dino Melaye Allegedly Kidnapped - Senator

Dino Melaye has been allegedly abducted by unknown gunmen, his colleague Ben Murray-Bruce said on Thursday. Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.