Nigeria: Avery Nigeria Partners SOFI to De-Worm 1,500 Children in Lagos

Avery Nigeria and Vitamin Angels, associates of WHO and UNICEF have partnered Save Our Future Initiative (SOFI) to de-worm over 1,500 children in Lagos recently.

The health outreach programme which took place at Makoko and Ibasa Beach communities of the state, saw mothers bringing out their children en masse to benefit.

The elderly also were not left out in the exercise as food stuffs, mosquito treated nets and other items were also distributed.

At the occasion, the Managing Director of Avery Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ebisan Onyema said the health programme is part of the company's corporate social responsibility to the community, adding that there was a grave need to de-worm the residents.

She said, the programme was the second of its kind as Avery alongside SOFI had earlier distributed exercise books to some secondary and primary schools in the state.

The company also paid a visit to motherless baby's homes where they donated cartons of food items and toiletries.

Also speaking, member, Board of Trustees of SOFI, Mrs Ngozi Uche-Oji said, "Those de-wormed were within the age of six to 59 months. It was Avery's way of contributing to the society".

They equally called on both public and private parastatals to assist the government by contributing their own quota to the society.