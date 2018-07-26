Nigeria: HIV Prevalence Among Pregnant Women in Katsina Drops to 1.4%

Katsina — The Katsina State Agency for the Control of AIDS (KATSACA) has said the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) prevalence rate among pregnant women in the state has declined to 1.4 per cent.

The agency also disclosed that the rate of the transferable disease among the general population in the state had declined from 3.5 per cent to 0.7.

The current status, according to health expects, had removed the state from the HIV emergency states.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the Governing Board of the agency, Dr. Muntari Hassan and made available to newsmen in Katsina, the state capital, recently.

It commended Governor Aminu Bello Masari for the purchase of test kits, reagents and other consumables to be used in already scaled up HIV/AIDS service delivery points across the state.

The statement read, "We commend the governor for increasing budgetary provision and release to the agency and the provision of milk supplements to children of HIV/AIDS infected mothers."

It however, appealed to the state government to implement the N250,000 monthly local government contribution to Local Government Action Committee in each of the 34 LGAs in order to implement LACA activities.

KATSACA as an agency is responsible for monitoring HIV and AIDS epidemic and behaviours driving the epidemic in the state.

Although the national prevalence of the HIV and AIDS diseases have dropped in recent years, experts believe the situation can still be better, and that a lower overall prevalence rate is possible with greater awareness on health and sexual education.

To them, this awareness creation and sensitisation should be backed by counselling and adequate and accessible medication for affected persons, while stigmatisation should be eschewed so that people living with HIV/AIDS in Katsina and other states of the federation can be allowed access to improved medicare and health conditions without any discrimination.