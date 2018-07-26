South Africa: The 'Gupta Minyan' and the R647 Million Transnet Scam

analysis

We went after a trail left by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa. What we found was a group of Jewish businessmen who complain of being shunned by their community because of their association with the Guptas. Our investigation suggests the community called it right. Essa extracted R76-million from a Transnet relocation project - but not without the assistance of a fake company with a stolen identity and a ghost director to help drive up the price Transnet was willing to pay.

The greed of a Chinese locomotive company has exposed the "Gupta minyan" - the memorable tag coined by members of the local Jewish community and first published in the SA Jewish Report.

A minyan, in Judaism, is the quorum of 10 men required for public prayer, but in the context of the Guptas it refers to a group of businessmen who allegedly formed a key Gupta brains trust and worshipped, at least figuratively, at the Saxonwold ATM.

When SAJR wrote about them in November 2017, there was a certain diffidence.

"You all know at least five names that perhaps are linked to Trillian, Eskom, McKinsey,...