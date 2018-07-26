Nigeria, Benin Republic to Constitute Joint Committee to Combat Smuggling

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari wednesday in Abuja received President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin during which the two leaders agreed to constitute a joint committee to combat smuggling.

A statement by the president's spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Niger Republic would also be consulted in the workings of the committee, which he said would be a transit point in the concentric circle of smuggling of commodities, particularly rice, into Nigeria.

Adesina quoted the president as saying "we have succeeded in cutting the importation of rice into the country by about 90 per cent," noting however, that smuggled parboiled rice still finds its way into the country and consequently vitiating the efforts of the government and discouraging farmers.

He further quoted Buhari as saying: "When I got into office in 2015, the first thing I did was to visit all our neighbours - Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon and Benin Republic. It made both economic and security sense because if you are in good terms with your neighbours, you ultimately spend less on both physical and food security."

According to the statement, Buhari observed that the activities of smugglers are hindering Nigeria's quest for self-sufficiency, particularly in rice production, adding that more sinister side to the smuggling menace is the influx of small arms and ammunition into the country which he said was increasing the spectre of insecurity.

Disclosing that the two men agreed that modalities of the joint committee to combat smuggling would be worked out as soon as possible, Adesina said Buhari welcomed the idea of a rail network linking Nigeria, Benin Republic, Niger Republic, and some other countries, saying: "It is valuable economically," and would be subjected to further comprehensive study.

He added that Talon observed that smuggling does not only affect both Nigeria and Benin negatively, but also constitutes a threat to the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"We are aware of how rice smuggling is affecting the development of local capacity in rice farming in Nigeria. It is affecting trade between us negatively, and Nigeria is an important partner for a country like Benin. But we have no powers to block goods meant for other countries, and our country is not the final destination for the smuggled rice. We need to develop a common will to face the problem," Talon said.

The statement noted that Talon supported Buhari's proposal that a rail network between the two countries would boost economic development.