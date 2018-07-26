26 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: With Mduduzi Manana's Ethics Hearing Now Abandoned, Calls for the ANC NEC to Act

By Marianne Merten

Evidence of ANC NEC member Mduduzi Manana's decision to "withdraw" his National Assembly membership was like finding a needle in a haystack. It eventually surfaced on Wednesday, some 30 minutes before the start of his parliamentary ethics hearing that was abandoned because, clearly, there's no case to make against someone no longer a MP. The convicted woman beater is playing the system, and is throwing money about.

At no stage did Mduduzi Manana, a senior member of the ANC leadership collective in its National Executive Committee (NEC), actually use the word resign or resignation. It's consistently been "stepping down" and "withdrawing" - with an added twist of R1.5-million on two good causes and further financial support to send five men on post-graduate courses in gender studies.

On Tuesday afternoon Manana's foundation carrying his name released a public statement saying, on his behalf, "I have decided to voluntarily withdraw my membership from the National Assembly" - to focus on business interests, academic commitments and working for the...

