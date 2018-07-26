26 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Xi Jinping Urges Brics Countries to Maintain an Open Global Economy

analysis By Peter Fabricius

Chinese premier tells BRICS business leaders in Sandton that the five BRICS countries must resist a trade war, though he avoided referring directly to US President Donald Trump.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the five BRICS countries to resist the growing global trade war by working together to build an open world economy.

Xi was addressing about 1,000 business leaders from the five BRICS member countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - at the BRICS Business Forum in Sandton on Wednesday. This was the first day of the 10th BRICS summit which is being hosted by South Africa, the current BRICS chair.

The leaders of the BRICS states, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Michel Temer, will meet each other for the core BRICS summit on Thursday.

Xi said a trade war should be rejected "because there will be no winner"....

