Nigeria: Biafra Zionists Reject Cleric's Plea for Buhari's Apology Over Killings

Enugu — Members of the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) yesterday said they were not interested in apology being sought from President Muhammadu Buhari over killings across the country.

The group said it would inaugurate the cabinet members that would serve in the Biafran government that would take effect on August 20, 2018.

Enugu Priest, the Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, had on Sunday asked Buhari to either tender apology over the killings being orchestrated by suspected Fulani herdsmen or face the wrath of God.

In a statement signed in Enugu, leader of the BZF and self-acclaimed President of Biafra, Mazi Benjamin Onwuka, said Mbaka was on his own over any form of apology from Buhari.

He said there was no going back on reclaiming the defunct Biafra Republic.

The statement said: "Revd Fr. Mbaka does not know what he is talking about. Nobody is interested in any form of apology from Buhari or anybody else.

"Will such apology bring back the lives that have been lost?

Will such apology pay for the injustices our people have suffered?

So, Mbaka merely expressed his opinion, which does not hold water. He is on his own. Biafrans will never accept any apology from Buhari.

Biafra is no longer an agitation, it is a reality and it will certainly come to fruition on August 20.

"Like I said before, the United States (U.S.) and Israel are solidly behind us and that is why our government is coming in full force.

"Recall that last year, precisely July 31, 2017, we formed an interim government.

I want to now announce that that government will permanently come to be on August 20, 2018, with myself as the President and an Israeli as Deputy President.

"The reason we are bringing some Israelis into this government is to reform the country. Nigeria is bedeviled with corruption.

"We are asking the churches to come out. If we don't get this Biafra, we will be Islamised.

Whether IPOB, MASSOB, Ohanaeze, we are asking everybody to come out.

"We are also inviting our brothers in the Niger Delta, especially Asari Dokubo, Tompolo and the Avengers to be part of this history. However, we are not asking them to come with arms."