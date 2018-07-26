25 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Minister Busingye Hosts AU Pre-Election Assessment Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasra Bishumba

A team of the African Union pre-election assessment mission, which is in the country to review the state of preparedness for the September parliamentary elections yesterday met the Justice Minister.

Led by the AU Head of Democracy and Electoral Assistance Unit, Guy Cyrille Tapoko, they met Johnston Busingye, who briefed them about the process in the lead up to and after elections.

Busingye told the AU delegation that the country relies on the constitution as its foundation of legal framework on elections and electoral process.

"It (the constitution) provides that all Rwandans, both men and women, fulfilling the requirements provided for by the law, have the right to vote and to be voted," he said.

Busingye also explained that his ministry works hand in hand with the electoral commission, the political party forum, civil society and other institutions to make sure that free, fair and safe elections are delivered.

"What I can tell you is that we assist in various ways and, among them, is basically to remain ready to support the process in providing legal advice. We are on standby in case there is a dispute and someone takes the Government to court so that we come in to intervene since we represent it," he said.

Busingye also pointed out that, compared to the olden days, a lot was being done on media platforms these days and it is one of the tools that his team relies on to provide this assistance on short notice.

Busingye credited the country for its willingness to listen, observe and learn, something he said was a continuous process for a country that was eager to become even better.

Tapoko explained that his team's mission was to examine the overall context within which the elections will be held to ensure that the country's democracy is nurtured and consolidated within the AU's charter on democracy, elections and governance.

"The team is not here to teach but to learn about the electoral system in Rwanda. AU's mandate is to make sure that we have peace on the continent yet 80 per cent of the conflicts on our continent are a result of disputed elections. We are here to get an overview of the pre; during and after electoral process," he said.

While in Rwanda, the team will hold consultations with a diverse range of stakeholders, including government officials, political parties, civil society organisations and religious leaders among others.

Rwanda

Kagame Holds Talks With Japanese Investors

President Paul Kagame yesterday hosted a delegation of top Japanese business leaders who were in Rwanda to explore trade… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.