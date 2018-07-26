Kenya/Ethiopia: Ethiopia Shock Harambee Starlets in Cecafa Tourney

Kenya on Wednesday suffered shock elimination from the Cecafa Women Championship in Rwanda following a 1-0 defeat to Ethiopia.

Experienced forward Meselu Adam scored the all important goal for the Ethiopian side which is nicknamed Lucy, in this contest staged at the Nyamirambo stadium in Kigali.

Meselu scored via a 30-yard free kick in the opening five minutes of the match for her second goal of the tournament.

This shot left Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Pauline Atieno with no chance.

The scorer could have doubled their advantage 10 minutes later, but the Kenyan side was rescued by the cross bar after the striker again let fly from about 20 yards.

Starlets coach David Ouma effected one change in this game following a one-all draw against Tanzania on Monday, summoning Trans Nzoia Falcons midfielder Martha Amunyolete in favour of Mercy Achieng.

Nevertheless, Starlets who impressed in the last edition of this competition staged in Uganda in 2016 where the team got to the final, remained toothless, with forwards Essie Akida, Neddy Atieno and Mwanahalima Adam in particular rarely threatening the Ethiopia goal.

This was Kenya's second loss in three matches at the tournament, following the embarrassing open day 1-0 defeat to lowly Uganda.

Kenya, who were the pre-tournament favourites, also drew 1-1 with Tanzania in their other match.

Consequently, coach David Ouma's team remain winless in this five-nation tournament which has been funded by world governing body Fifa with aim of promoting women and youth football at the grassroots.

Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia are now favourites to win this tournament.