Kenya: Gor Sink Rangers, Set Up Sharks Showdown in Shield Quarters

Holders AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia on Wednesday secured passage to the quarter-finals of the FKF SportPesa Shield following wins in the final round of 16 matches at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Despite fielding a largely second string squad, K'Ogalo were the most impressive of the bigwigs.

Gor defeated Posta Rangers 3-1 in an entertaining contest with reserve forward Kevin Omondi scoring twice.

Leopards meanwhile, recovered from their 2-1 loss to Gor in a league match on Sunday, to post a similar win over lowly Mwatate United.

Ezekiel Odera and new signing Eugene Mukangula scored for Leopards.

"This one is a very tough game," under-fire Leopards Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata explained.

"When you are playing a team that you don't know very well, there are a couple of surprises and this happened to us."

Leopards made the worst possible start to this match after Manase Wanyonyi scored the opener for Taita Taveta County based club.

The winger unleashed a fierce drive from the edge of the box which easily beat Leopards goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade.

Rodolfo's charges had to wait until the 47th minute to net the equalising goal, via new signing Eugene Mukangula's sweet volley.

The experienced Odera eventually scored the winner from Vincent Oburu's assist.

In the other game, Gor were 2-0 up on 52 minutes with Omondi responsible for the damage. Rangers pulled a goal back through new signing Paul Odhiambo but Samuel Onyango sealed the result in this game with a 70th minute strike.

Leopards will face Kenya Police in the quarters while Gor square it out with Kariobangi Sharks.

This tournament's winner will compete in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.