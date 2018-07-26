South Africa: Netflix's Profile Icons Are Getting a Makeover and Here's How They'll Look

In August 2013, Netflix launched profiles and in doing so the streaming service became more personalised to suit viewers' wants and needs.

Now they are announcing an evolution of profiles. The profile icons you've used for years are getting a fun makeover.

The new icons will include some of the most beloved characters from Netflix shows and movies.

HOW NETFLIX PROFILES CHANGE THE GAME:

Profiles are key to creating a highly personalised Netflix experience. By watching on your own profile, the service can showcase suggestions for TV shows and movies you won't want to miss.

If you don't have one yet, now is the time to make one and personalise it with an icon like Luke Cage, Crazy Eyes, or another one of your favourite characters.

The new profile icons will be rolling out on the website, mobile, and TV devices over the next few weeks.

Source: Supplied