Kenya: Leopards Edge Mwatate to Storm Sportpesa Shield Quarters

Holders AFC Leopards on Wednesday needed a last-gasp Ezekiel Odera goal to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over an impressive Mwatate United in a round of 16 FKF SportPesa Shield match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Following this outcome, the Leopards have progressed to the quarter-finals of the domestic cup where a date against National Super League side Kenya Police is lined up.

Mwatate, who compete in the third tier league of Kenyan football, have on their part suffered elimination from this competition whose winner will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next year.

"This one is a very tough game," under-fire Leopards Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata explained.

"When you are playing a team that you don't know very well, there are a couple of surprises and this happened to us."

Leopards, who are the tournament's defending champions, made the worst possible start to this game after Manase Wanyonyi scored the opener for Taita Taveta County based club.

The winger unleashed a fierce drive from the edge of the box which easily beat Leopards goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade. Rodolfo's charges had to wait until the 47th minute to net the equalizing goal, via new signing Eugene Mukangula's sweet volley.

The experienced Odera eventually scored the winner from Vincent Oburu's assist in a result that will ease pressure on Rodolfo coming on the back of a 2-1 defeat to arch rivals Gor Mahia on Sunday.