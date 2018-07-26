Kenya: Laiser Hill Face Maseno in Rugby 7s, Kwanthanze in Semis

Former champions Laiser Hill and Maseno will face-off in a battle of titans as the rugby sevens action gets underway on Thursday on the third day of the National Secondary School Term Two Games at the Eldoret Sports Club.

In another Group A tie, reigning East African champions Muhuri Muchiri will be hoping for a perfect start against St Michael's Kipsombe.

With their East Africa title at stake, Muhuri Muchiri will have everything to fight for as they seek a ticket to Musanze, Rwanda where the regional games will be held next month. The top three teams at the end of the two-day competition will represent Kenya in Rwanda.

Laiser Hill, who won last year's East Africa rugby 15s title, will be seeking success in the shorter version of the game. They failed to qualify for the nationals last year after losing in the Rift Valley region games.

Team captain Clinton Kioko, who was voted last year's East Africa most valuable player in Gulu, Uganda, said that their aim is to qualify for this year's regional showpiece.

"We aim to go Rwanda and therefore aim to show our worth here and win the title, " Kioko said. Laiser Hill won the national sevens title in 2016, but did not defend it last after qualifying in rugby 15s.

They face a tough task in their opener against 2014 winners Maseno, who are on a mission to get back to the top after missing out for some time.

Maseno captain Elvis Kadima exuded confidence saying they are ready for the challenge. "We are stronger than we were last year and I believe that we are ready for the challenge. We played well at the regional games and we carry the same fighting spirit," Kadima said.

In Group D, 2015 winners St Peter's Mumias will launch their quest against Nakuru Day. St Peter's - who are also the 2016 East Africa winners - are hopeful of securing their return to the regional scene. Last year's finalists Chavakali will take on newcomers Kirima in Group B while Nairobi's Dagoretti High will take on Igembe in Group C.

National regulars St Mary's Yala will usher debutantes Friends School Bwake to the national scene in Group C. Kaya Tiwi and Kwale High will play Muvuti and Githiga in Group B and D respectively.

KWANTHANZE IN SEMIS

Elsewhere, Malava Boys and Kwanthanze Girls qualified for the semi-finals in the volleyball contest.

Former champions Malava beat Karega in straight sets of 3-0 in Group B. Malava, who are out to reclaim the title they lost to Cheptil in 2016, had beaten Mogonga PAG in their opening match.

The four-time national holders will on Thursday play Gatunga in their last group match. Malava were forced to put in more effort as Karega engaged them in a close battle for points in the first set. Malava's experience in the end secured them a 25-22, 25-18 and 25-20 win.

Mogonga, who eliminated 2017 national winners Sengera at the Nyanza Region games, bounced from their disappointing start to beat Gatunga 25-15, 25-17 and 25-21. Mogonga and Karega still have a chance to qualify to secure the last four slot, while Gatunga's hopes were shattered after losing two matches.

In the girls contest, national and East Africa champions Kwanthanze remained on course to retaining their title after sealing their last four slot with victory over Nyanza's Nyakach in Group B. Kwanthanze had it easy against Nyakach, taking the first set 25-11. Nyakach improved in the second set, but they could not outclass the three-time national winners, going down 25-19 and 25-16 in the second and third sets respectively.

Last year's finalists Cheptil revived their hopes of winning this year's title with victory against Tetu. They bounced back from their opening match loss to Kwanthanze to beat Tetu 25-8, 25-7 and 25-16. On Thursday, they face off with Nyakach in a must-win match. They must beat Nyakach, who have also won one match to qualify for Friday's semi-finals.

In netball, former champions Kaya Tiwi also sealed their semis slot with an emphatic 106-0 win over North Eastern's Senior Chief Ogle in Group B. Siblings Melda and Monica Oguda once again starred for Kaya Tiwi scoring 58 and 48 points respectively. Syumile, who lost their opening match to Kaya Tiwi, beat 2007 winners Manor House 43-27. Syumile will play Senior Chief Ogle Thursday and a win will renew their hopes of advancing to the semis.

FIXTURES (selected)

Thursday

Rugby sevens

Laiser Hill v Maseno

Muhuri Muchiri v Kipsombe

Dagoretti v Igembe

St Peters Mumias v Nakuru Day

Chavakali v Muvuti

St Mary's Yala v Bwake

Karima v Kaya Tiwi

Kwale v Githiga

Football

Under-19

St Anthony's v Kathungi

Kakamega v Ringa

Tarbaj v Olbolsat

Dagoretti v Shimba Hills

Girls

Wiyeta v Arch Bishop Njenga

Matuu v Kwale

Nginda v Original

Kobala v Olympic

Volleyball

Boys

Kapkenyeloi v Langata

Furaha v Shimo I

Gatunga v Malava

Mogonga v Karega

Girls

St John's v Sulumeti

Makaror v Soweto

Tetu v Kwanthanze

Cheptil v Nyakach

Netball

Karuri v Nyakach

Olympic v Bukokholo

Syumile v Senior Chief Ogle

Kaya Tiwi v Manor Hill