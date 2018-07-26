Nigeria: Saraki - I'm Ready for Police Interrogation

Senate President Bukola Saraki has replied the police over Monday's invitation by the police to report at its Intelligence Response Team at Guzape, Abuja in relation to the armed robbery in Offa, Kwara State in April.

It was learnt that Saraki informed the police in his letter, said to have been delivered yesterday, that he could not appear before them on Tuesday due to the police siege at his residence and his engagement at the Senate.

It was learnt that Saraki said he would be available to respond to the police inquiries on the matter, although it was not clear if he would personally go to their office for the interrogation.

Contacted, the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu confirmed that the Senate president wrote to the police.

Olaniyonu said they were still waiting for the police response to their letter before taking the next line of action.