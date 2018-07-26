26 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 20 Killed in Zamfara Village Mosque Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shehu Umar

Gusau — Suspected armed bandits Tuesday killed at least 20 people in an attack on Kwaddi village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident, Daily Trust gathered, happened at a mosque during Asr prayer.

Last week, at least 30 people were killed in similar deadly assaults on five villages in Gidan Goga district of Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Situated in a thick forest and surrounded by rocks, Kwaddi village is sharing boundary with Niger Republic as residents do cross the border to the neighboring country for commerce and other activities.

Residents told Daily Trust that the gunmen had earlier invaded the village and killed at least eight people for failing to oblige to a N1 million ransom demanded from the whole community.

"They gave another deadline for the ransom and then left. Most of the residents are peasant farmers and none of them can boast of even N50,000. They came back and struck when people were observing Asr prayer.

"It was raining then, they left the mosque and started a house to house attack killing people in their own houses including those who had escaped the mosque attack," a resident who craved for anonymity said.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident, but said he could not give further details.

Nigeria

Govt Bought 18 New Aircraft for Air Force in Three Years

The Chief of Air Staff, Saddique Abubakar, on Wednesday, said that the federal government bought 18 new aircraft for… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.