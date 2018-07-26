25 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Govt Crackdown On Albino Relatives Who Sell Off Relations

By Owen Khamula

Government has sternly warned that the police would arrest relatives who sell their relations with albinism, saying the trend continues despite huge civic education campaign.

Home Affairs and Internal Security minister Cecelia Chazama said enough is enough, the police would now crack the whip on the relatives of people with albinism who continue to sell off the people with albinism for their body parts.

"We heard of the boy with albinism in Phalombe who was sold off by his biological mother, step father and his uncles and other relatives.

The same thing happened in Machinga with the late Macdoald Masambuka. We will not allow this to continue," said the minister.

She said the government was saddened that relatives of the people with albinism are in the forefront surrendering them to savage and inhuman traders who believe that body parts of their fellow human beings can bring them wealth.

"The police are under instructions to arrest relatives of the people with albinism. This does not mean that the police have stopped investigating such issues but we have now known that it's the relatives who are now in the forefront to kill the people with albinism and we will not allow this to go on," she said.

Most of the killings of people with albinism are perpetrated by close relatives.

