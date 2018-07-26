26 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: China to Train Nigerian Engineers On Hydropower Projects

By Zakariyya Adaramola

China will help Nigeria boost its energy supply through training of engineers on hydropower projects, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said.

He stated this in Abuja while declaring open the 2018 training courses on construction and management of water conservation and hydro projects by the People's Republic China in Abuja.

Dr Onu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Bitrus Nabasu, said the training, which was an initiative of the Government of the People's Republic of China in collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Budget and National Planning and Science and Technology, was aimed at enlightening core engineering staff of relevant ministries and agencies in construction and management of water conservancy and hydropower projects. Earlier in his remarks, the Economic and Commercial Consular of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Zhao Linxang, said Nigeria has huge potential in hydropower, but that how to properly make use of the potential was the issue.

In his speech, the managing director of International Center on Small Power (ICSHP), Mr. Fu Zilong, said the aim of the seminar is to improve capacity on hydropower development and management for Nigeria and promotion of local development resources as well as refurbishment of old power stations.

