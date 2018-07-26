Nigeria: Boko Haram - UNDP, Japan Begin Distribution of Agricultural Inputs in Adamawa

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Adamawa State Government and the Government of Japan flagged off the distribution of agricultural inputs in Loko, a village once hit by Boko Haram in Song Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

Lucky Musonda, UNDP spokesman in a statement said this intervention is part of ongoing efforts by UNDP to support victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the three most affected States of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

At the height of the insurgency which has so far claimed over 20,000 lives and caused billions of dollars in damage to property and key infrastructure, over 2 million people were displaced across the region, some into neighbouring countries.

The return of peace to previously captured communities and declaration by respective States of their safety has facilitated voluntary steady return of populations to their places of origin - most of them still in need of basic infrastructure and sources of livelihoods for the families to survive.

Musonda said UNDP is implementing a number of interventions in the North-East through close collaboration with State Authorities and funding support from partners including the Government of Japan.

"In 2018, Japan is providing USD2.5million which will facilitate implementation of initiatives to support 2,200 farmers and 500 small business.

"The investment will also facilitate the rehabilitation of five community infrastructures and an estimated 850 locals will be provided with emergency employment opportunities," he aded.

According to him, the agricultural inputs distribution exercise is targeted at 900 households across the North-East region who will receive seeds, sprayers, fertilizer and farming tools for use during this year's farming season - priority will be given to female-headed households.

During the flag off ceremony, he said solar lanterns donated by Panasonic, a Japanese company, were also distributed.