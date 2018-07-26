26 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram - UNDP, Japan Begin Distribution of Agricultural Inputs in Adamawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joshua Odeyemi

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Adamawa State Government and the Government of Japan flagged off the distribution of agricultural inputs in Loko, a village once hit by Boko Haram in Song Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

Lucky Musonda, UNDP spokesman in a statement said this intervention is part of ongoing efforts by UNDP to support victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the three most affected States of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

At the height of the insurgency which has so far claimed over 20,000 lives and caused billions of dollars in damage to property and key infrastructure, over 2 million people were displaced across the region, some into neighbouring countries.

The return of peace to previously captured communities and declaration by respective States of their safety has facilitated voluntary steady return of populations to their places of origin - most of them still in need of basic infrastructure and sources of livelihoods for the families to survive.

Musonda said UNDP is implementing a number of interventions in the North-East through close collaboration with State Authorities and funding support from partners including the Government of Japan.

"In 2018, Japan is providing USD2.5million which will facilitate implementation of initiatives to support 2,200 farmers and 500 small business.

"The investment will also facilitate the rehabilitation of five community infrastructures and an estimated 850 locals will be provided with emergency employment opportunities," he aded.

According to him, the agricultural inputs distribution exercise is targeted at 900 households across the North-East region who will receive seeds, sprayers, fertilizer and farming tools for use during this year's farming season - priority will be given to female-headed households.

During the flag off ceremony, he said solar lanterns donated by Panasonic, a Japanese company, were also distributed.

Nigeria

Govt Bought 18 New Aircraft for Air Force in Three Years

The Chief of Air Staff, Saddique Abubakar, on Wednesday, said that the federal government bought 18 new aircraft for… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.