Malawi: MEC Orders Staff to Open Voter Registration Centres Till Last Person

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has ordered its staff in all the districts to open voter registration centres to enable the last person leave the centre.

MEC chairlady Jane Ansah said all members of staff should work round the clock to ensure that everybody is registered.

"Nobody should be sent back on the last days. Anyone who comes late should be registered. We don't want a repeat of what happened during the first phase of registration," she said.

Ansah said this in Mchinji when she visited some registration centres.

She said the members of staff need to be dedicated to duty so that all voters should be registered ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

The second phase of the registration exercise is expected to end on Friday in Dowa, Nkhotokota, Mchinji and Ntchisi after the first phase finished in Kasungu, Dedza and Salima.

The first phase was hit by voter registration apathy.

"This means that all our staff should be dedicated to duty, even if it means working late in the night,"she said.

The next phase comes to Lilongwe urban and rural.

At least 337, 000 people have so far registered in Mchinji.