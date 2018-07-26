Malawi: Ngoni Chiefs Council Disputes Mutharika Endorsement for 2019 Polls

Northern region powerful traditional leaders have disputed assertions that Inkosi ya Makhosi M'mbelwa V of Mzimba endorsed Peter Mutharika's 2019 presidential bid.

Senior chief Mpherembe said the powerful Ngoni chief was quoted out of context.

"As traditional leaders, we support the government of the day but we cannot endorse politicians. Our role is to ensure that there is a level playing field in the elections," said the senior chief.

Chief Mpherembe's clarification comes after the powerful Tumbuka Paramount chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi withdrew his endorsement of Mutharika.

"Inkosi ya Makosi Mmbelwa the fifth did not endorse President Mutharika's candidature. The kingdom believes in level playing field of all the political candidates," he said.

Senior chief Mpherembe said although the traditional leaders would vote for particular candidates, they cannot come out to endorse such political candidates, saying this would be wrong as they have the following from subjects who support different political candidates.

The Mzimba chiefs council has membership from all the Ngoni chiefs in the district.