Malawi: Exit Phase Two Voter Registration , Enter Thid Phase

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has advised all registration supervisors in the districts where second phase of registration is going to an end to make sure that they register all registrants who will be at registration centers before 4 o'clock on the last day of registration.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said this in Mchinji where she went for monitoring a day before the last day of second phase of registarion on July 25.

The chairperson observed that in the first phase of registration some centers were closing at exactly 4 o'clock sending back some people who went to the centers before 4 o'clock.

Ansah emphasised that the supervisors should make sure that they register everyone who will be at the center before 4 o'clock on 26th July.

"We know that the centers are supposed to be closing at 4 o'clock but everyone who reaches the centers before 4 o'clock are supposed to be registered no matter what," said Ansah.

During a random visit in some centers of Mchinji south west consituency,the chairperson learnt that one chief was demanding money from some people for him to stamp their national identity card forms which allows them to register in the voters role.

One of the monitors at Tikoliwe center Silvester Zulu of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said senior group Tikoliwe was demanding money from people.

"We have low turnout here because some people did not manage to go and register the national IDs as the chief was demanding money of which some do not have making them not to register," said Zulu.

Zulu further said the chief was also giving force evidence so that people from Zambia should register after he pocketed little something from them.

"This same chief was aslo demanding money from Zambians so that they should be given a national ID so as to register then vote as Malawians on 21st May 2019 but we realised them and those people were not registered since we sent them away,"said Zulu.

Some days ago Mchinji district commissioner Rosemary Nawasha warned cheifs especially those near the border to keep an eye on new National Registration Bureau registrants since some people from Zambia will be coming to register as Malawians so that they can have a chance to vote come 2019.

Mchinji is expecting to register about 336494 people in 150 centers.

Second phase of registration ends on 26 July while third phase commences on 30th July in Lilongwe.

Chairperson of MEC in MEC regalia ,next to her Mchinji DC Nawasha listening to what Zulu far right was saying