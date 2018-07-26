25 July 2018

Kenya: Two Killed in a Kenya Military Attack in El-Wak Somalia

Two people said two be kinsmen were killed in an attack by what residents say were Kenya forces targeting a Hormuud Telecommunication mast near the Gedo region town of El Wak.

Thw two are said to be guards.

According to residents of Issa Gur who spoke to Radio Dalsan masked Kenya security agents crossed over the border into Somalia and destroyed the mast.

This is the second time this year that Kenya security agents have destroyed the telecommunication mast near El Wak which is on the border with the East African country.

Kenya has in the past destroyed the mast it alleges facilitates militant group Alshabaab's communication.

