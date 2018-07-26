25 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: 2018 GCE Examination - Festive Mood Engulf Buea

By Kunyui Ngonmenyui

This follows the publication of the results by the CGCE Board in Buea on July 23, 2018.

Screams of joy characterize some homes in Buea in the South West Region following the success recorded by some candidates who sat for the 2018 session of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education (CGCE). The results were announced through a press release signed by the Registrar of the Board, Dang Akuh Dominic on July 23, 2018.

At a Sand Pit neighbourhood in Buea on July 24, 2018, two of their sons were amongst the successful candidates. Bamboh Bill Rowlins of Baptist Comprehensive College in Buea who had six Ordinary Levels papers and his younger brother, Neville Njobeh, who also earned a CAP certificate in Building and Construction in Government Bilingual Technical High School Molyko.

Neville's results were released by the Ministry of Secondary Education last weekend. In a reception organised in their honour at their family home, their mother, Delphine Titende, thanked God Almighty for such a moment.

Ramsey Funyui from the Nsanyi family in the Bakweri Town neighbourhood in Buea is also one of the successful candidates in this year's GCE Ordinary Level examinations who outperformed some of his mates with 11 papers. He indicated that his success has brought joy in his family. "This is the happiest moment in my life.

I have studied without rest to achieve such result," Ramsey pointed out. As the celebrations in many families hit the sky, other candidates are still in a state of confusion on whether they have passed or not. The only source to access the results remain CRTV National Radio, which as of press time was still reading the results.

The press release signed by the CGCE Board Registrar, Dang Akuh Dominic, indicated that the result has witnessed a tremendous improvement against last year.

Ordinary Level General has moved up from 23.97 per cent to 50.8 per cent while Advanced Level General increased to 67.40 per cent as compared to 45.25 in 2017. Similar progress was witnessed in then Ordinary and Advanced Level Technical Examinations.

The press release indicated that 129, 226 candidates registered for the 2018 session of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education nationwide. Then 127, 319 candidates actually sat the examination. Out of this number, 72, 258 aspirants succeeded in this year's session of the examination.

