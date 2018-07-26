Cameroon: CERAC - Retrocession of the Oveng Catholic Health Centre

Below is a press release from the Director of the Civil Cabinet.

In the capacity of personal representative of Mrs Chantal Biya, spouse of the Head of State, Founding President of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), Mrs Marie-Thérèse Abena Ondoa, Vice President of the College of Councilors and Regional Delegate of CERAC for the Centre, will preside over the ceremony of the official retrocession of the Oveng Catholic Health Centre, rehabilitated and equipped by CERAC, and the handing over of gifts to orphans and vulnerable children, as well as rural women of Mefou and Akono Division, Centre Region, on Wednesday 25 July 2018, at 12 noon prompt.

The Director of the Civil Cabinet.

Programme

09.00 a.m.: Arrival of the populations beneficiaries and animation groups 10.30 a.m: Arrival of guests 11.15a.m.:Arrival of Administrative Authorities 11.30 a.m.: Arrival of the CERAC delegation 11.45 a.m: Arrival of the personal representative of Mrs Chantal Biya, First Lady of Cameroon, Founding President of CERAC - Welcome - Handing of a bouquet of flowers -Installation in the VIP Stand 12 noon : Start of the ceremony - Singing of the National Anthem - Inter-religious prayer - Welcome address of the Mayor of Mbankomo Council - Address of the Superior General of the Congregation of the daughters of Mary of Yaounde - Word of gratitude of the beneficiaires - Speech of the Head of the Mbankomo Health District - Speech of the Divisional Delegate of Women's Empowerment and the Family for Mefou and Akono - Speech of the Divisional Delegate of Social Affairs for Mefou and Akono - Keynote address of the personal representative of Mrs Chantal Biya, First Lady of Cameroon, Founding President of CERAC - Reading of the list of gifts - Symbolic handing over of the gifts - Group photograph - Guided tour of the renovated and equipped Oveng Catholic Health Centre - Visit of the agropastoral and handicraft exhibition Around 2 p.m. : End of the ceremony