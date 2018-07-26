Cameroon: Platini Khaham (2015/2016) - a Mere Shadow of Himself

Cedric Platini Kaham, 25, left his mark in football when he finished the season 2015/2016 as the best scorer with 13 goals to his credit. The Stricker of Lion blesse of Fotouni equally helped his team to maintain their stay in the MTN Elite One championship. Then after, Platini Kaham played with Union Sportive for two seasons.

However he was unable to continue with his prowess in the Douala based team. He later played for Fovu of Baham. Platini Kaham was among the 25 players called up for training, in preparations for the CHAN 2018. But he was not part of the Moroccan campaign.

After an unfruitful expedition in North Africa, Platini is back with Fovu of Baham. Even though he scored a goal for Fovu during the day 32nd encounter against Bamboutous of Mbouda much still needs to be done to make the young player shine again.