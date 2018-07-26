25 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland Calls for an End to Inter-Clan Clashes in El-Afweyn

Tagged:

Related Topics

Authorities in Somalia's northern breakaway region, Somaliland have reiterated calls for an end to the bloody inter-clan clashes in Sanaag region which killed hundreds of people.

In an interview with Radio Shabelle, clan elder Abdi Ahmed Dheere said Somaliland army officials are making efforts to de-escalate the tension and intervene in the warring sides.

Meanwhile, the traditional has urged both rival clans to cease the fire and solve their differences through dialogue to avert more bloodshed and prolonged hostility.

The battle between the two tribal militiamen renewed recently after a dispute over the ownership of grazing fields and revenge killings, according to the local residents.

Hundreds of people lost their lives in the fighting and many more fled their houses due to the brewing tension.

Somalia

Soldiers Killed in Roadside Bomb Oustide Afgoye

At least six government soldiers were killed, while several others wounded when a roadside blast targeted a military… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.