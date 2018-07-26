Somalia: Somaliland Calls for an End to Inter-Clan Clashes in El-Afweyn

Authorities in Somalia's northern breakaway region, Somaliland have reiterated calls for an end to the bloody inter-clan clashes in Sanaag region which killed hundreds of people.

In an interview with Radio Shabelle, clan elder Abdi Ahmed Dheere said Somaliland army officials are making efforts to de-escalate the tension and intervene in the warring sides.

Meanwhile, the traditional has urged both rival clans to cease the fire and solve their differences through dialogue to avert more bloodshed and prolonged hostility.

The battle between the two tribal militiamen renewed recently after a dispute over the ownership of grazing fields and revenge killings, according to the local residents.

Hundreds of people lost their lives in the fighting and many more fled their houses due to the brewing tension.