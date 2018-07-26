Somalia: Troops Carry Massive Security Operation in Mogadishu

Somali government forces have carried out a massive operation in the country's conflict-recovering capital, Mogadishu, in a bid to thwart possible Al-Shabaab attacks.

The operation was conducted in Howlwadag, Kahda and Dharkenley districts in the city, targeting several houses suspected to be a hideout for Al-Shabaab members.

The crackdown is part of routine operations aimed at beefing up the security of the coastal capital after a stringing of attacks, including car bombs at Villa Somalia, the State House.

Al-Shabaab has been staging deadly attacks and frequent assassinations in Mogadishu since it was pushed out of the city in 2011 by Somali and African Union peacekeepers.