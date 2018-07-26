Zimbabwe: Local Musicians Ready for Koffi Clash

Local musicians that will share the stage with Koffi Olomide at the Harare International Conference Centre on August 3 say they are ready for the big assignment and will pose good stage competition to the international rhumba star.

The Congolese musician is expected in the country on August 1 with his full band for the concert that is being organised by Sound Blaze.

Local artistes to perform at the concert are Alick Macheso, Suluman Chimbetu, Winky D and DJ Iroq.

Macheso is currently riding high with his latest release "Dzinosvitsa Kure" and he has been pulling big crowds to his shows since the release of the album. He has promised a spectacular act at the concert.

"I have shared the stage with Koffi before and realised there is a thin line between rhumba and sungura followers.

"I have also performed with various local rhumba groups and we have been able to stand up to all such occasions," said Macheso.

"It is also good that we have some facets of rhumba in our music and that is why Orchestra Mberikwazvo has Congolese chanters Jonasi Kasamba and Zhili Mumbamulapi. They add the rhumba flavour that makes the line between the genres thinner.

"It will be a case of stage energy and choreography and I am confident that we will play our part in a big way. We will make the visitors feel the heat. We are preparing good choreography for the show and it is going to be a spectacular performance."

Chimbetu seemed to sing from the same hymn book with Macheso.

"As musicians we usually want to complement each other. We do not go on stage for competition, but fans will obviously make us compete.

"Since we will be playing for fans, competition becomes inevitable because every musician wants to make the greatest impact at any show," said Chimbetu.

"We have been rehearsing for the concert because it is not like any other show. There is inevitable competition and we are ready for it. We will ensure that we play our part convincingly. No one will get an award at the end of the concert, but every performer wants to go home happy with their act. We want to go home satisfied that we have done our best."

Winky D has a history of outclassing international acts because of his unique style of communicating with fans during performances.

His greatest strength is turning the crowd from mere fans to participants as he makes sure they sing along to his popular verses.

He has always been the man to watch when he sharing the stage with international stars.

Organisers of the event said they have finalised the groundwork and everything is now in place for the concert.

"All local artistes are ready for the show. We are waiting for Koffi's arrival and we will be ready to roar. Koffi has promised a good act and local artistes are raring to go," noted the organisers.

"Advance tickets to the show are now available. Ordinary tickets are pegged at $15 each, VIP tickets are going for $30 and VVIP tickets are $70 each."