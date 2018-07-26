26 July 2018

Zimbabwe: Seed Co Donates to Schools, Health Centre

By Prince Mukuna

Leading seed breeder Seed Co Limited yesterday donated $10 500 to two schools and a medical institution as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The two schools which received donations are St Marnocks High School in Mt Hampden, Rydings College in Karoi and Island Hospice Health Care in Harare.

St Marnocks received $2 000 cash for the completion of two classrooms whilst Rydings College received $3 500 for a business expo trip in Texas, USA.

On the other hand, Island Hospice was given $5 000 to facilitate its upcoming fundraising golf tournament.

Speaking on the donation Seed Co head of public relations and communication Marjorie Mutemererwa said the company had a robust CSR intervention policy and believed in community sustenance.

"We have carried St Marnocks High School for a number of years.

"The main reason is that it is our community school. The school is where some of our staff members who live in the area take their children to school.

"Our partnership with the school has seen a number of students, who normally would not have had the opportunity to finish school, graduating to tertiary levels.

"This season, as an organization, we have broadened our involvement with the school. With the knowledge that enrolment numbers had increased, students no longer had adequate facilities to learn in a comfortable environment," she said.

She added that Seed Co had over the years partnered with Rydings College rugby team; however, the company has shifted its focus to cultural initiatives.

"We decided to focus on culture, which is equally important, hence we sponsored the school with funds for their Bauer College of business and wolf centre of entrepreneurship summer camp, in Texas USA", she said.

Donating the $5 000 to Island Hospice, she said, was part of the medical institution's vision to improve the quality of life for those in bereavement.

"For this reason it was an easy decision to partner with Island Hospice on their upcoming fundraising golf tournament and their vision aligns with Seed Co's CSR policy where we focus on health", she said.

Receiving the donation one of the students from St Marnocks High school said the donation from Seed Co would help the school to obtain quality, favourable standards and suitable learning school environment.

