Photo: New Zimbabwe

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa at a Zvishavane rally (file photo).

The African Union (AU) election team is concerned more by processes rather than the result of Zimbabwe's crunch poll.

AU head of observer mission to Zimbabwe and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemarian Desalegn Boshe in response to questions from journalists urged aggrieved opposition candidates to approach the courts for recourse.

He insisted that the continental body still had the confidence of most people.

The AU was, last year, left reeling after endorsed Kenya's controversial election which was later nullified by the country's constitutional court.

"We have the capacity and have guidelines that countries including Zimbabwe have agreed to abide by, even though they have not ratified the protocol on democracy and elections," said Boshe.

"We focus on the processes to see whether this conforms to our guidelines. We focus on the process rather than the result. The result is for the people of Zimbabwe to decide on July 30 2018."

Amid fears there could be an exodus of candidates walking out of the elections over concerns regarding how the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has handled the pre-election period, Boshe urged them not to quit.

"We encourage parties to remain in the race; to take part in the process and enhance the democratic process. They should also follow the legal framework if they have any grievances."

Boshe argued that the AU could not be judged on the basis of its decision in Kenya.

"We are not here to speak on behalf of the African Union regarding the Kenyan elections in 2017.

"We are dealing with the issue of Zimbabwe and we will follow laid down guidelines," he said.