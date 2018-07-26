Ghana: Kindergarten Week and Cultural Celebration Held

/

The Awutu Circuit of the Awutu Senya District Education Office in the Central Region on Friday held the Kindergarten Week and Cultural Celebration on the theme "Enroll your Child to Kindergarten at the right age (4) before primary one."

The celebration highlighted activities of Kindergarten pupils, showcasing their handiwork of painting and drawings and demonstration of the eloquence in poetry recitation, and drawing .

The week-long celebration was climaxed with the exhibition held at Awutu Breku, which was also meant to sensitise the community on the need to enroll their children at the early age of four to prepare them for a smooth progression through the education ladder.

The eloquence of the Kindergarten pupils in poetry recitation and their artwork drew applause from the parents and people who came to the exhibition ground to observe the kids.

Mrs Emma Asabea, the Circuit Supervisor, urged parents to endeavour to enroll their children in the Kindergarten to take advantage of early childhood education.

She also encouraged parents to take advantage of the enabling environment to educate their children to become useful assets to the country.